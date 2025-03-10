The Central Devon MP Mel Stride has visited a local award-winning alcohol business amid worries about tax increases.
The Shadow Chancellor was shown around Tors Vodka in Okehampton and was told by the founders, Jonathan Bright and Edward Baily, that scaling their business is becoming increasingly difficult due to rising taxes and escalating costs.
Mel Stride said: “As a former entrepreneur, who has built businesses from the ground up, I understand the difficulties small businesses like Tors Vodka are facing.
“While it’s wonderful to see these local businesses gaining national recognition, it’s concerning to see how much harder it’s becoming for them to grow. Tax rises and increasing costs are crippling growth and creating significant barriers for entrepreneurs. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, but these rising costs threaten their survival.”
The Government announced the increase of national insurance in the autumn budget and says the money will be used for the NHS and for contributory benefits like the state pension which will ease wider pressures on the public finances.
The national insurance contributions for employees will see an increase of 1.2 per cent and will commence on April 6.
Businesses will pay an additional £900 per employee for the average worker.
Jonathan and Edward said: “It was great to welcome Mel to Tors Vodka, especially after he reached out to congratulate us following our platinum and gold wins. We really appreciate him taking the time to listen and understand the challenges we face. We’re in a fantastic position for growth, but ever-increasing taxes on the alcohol industry continue to hold us back – impacting both business expansion and job creation.”
Mr Stride added: “The Government needs to create an environment where businesses like Tors Vodka can continue to succeed, provide employment and contribute to the success of Central Devon for many years to come.”