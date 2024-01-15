“I would say it didn’t help. Normally any kind of addiction is because of some sort of trauma that hasn’t been processed, so you’re trying to deaden it with alcohol and almost self-medicating. That really went back to my childhood. The fact that I ended up in an industry where drinking was quite common and not frowned upon I think might have been no accident. That was appealing to me. Back when I was a journalist (in the 2000s) you’d still have these boozy lunches. There were always big parties with flowing alcohol, so it probably didn’t help that that culture made it very normal to drink and that the business of being hangover was a badge of honour.