A succesful South East Cornwall campaign has collected and distributed nearly 700 coats to the homeless and vulnerable.
The Wrap Up South East Cornwall campaign run by the Rotary Club of Callington and other South East Cornwall rotaries saw teams join forces to collect people’s unwanted coats to pass to people in need.
By siting collection boxes in local businesses and community venues, the rotarians were able to collect hundreds of warm coats which were then distributed via local homeless shelters, refugee centres, organisations supporting the elderly, women’s refuges, children’s centres and other charities helping people in crisis.
A member of the Rotary Club of Callington, Keith Harris said: “One of the great things about Rotary is the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life.
Each brings their own expertise, whatever that may be, and working together to offer support to communities both locally and further afield.
“Wrap Up started when one Rotarian from Salford visited London. They took home a germ of an idea which, by working with others, developed into the Wrap Up project that SE Cornwall is now a part of.
“Without the backing of Rotary this would not have happened.
“Throughout the project we have developed relationships with venues that generously hosted our collection boxes, and charities that are acting on our behalf as distribution centres. These are able to offer far more that just a coat, having access to other support services and advice.”
The campaign has now finished but is expected to restart during October and November 2024.