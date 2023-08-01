“This need is recognised for a concrete skatepark, but now it is being formalised in the neighbourhood plan which the town council is drawing up. In this process we need to provide hard statistics for the plan, so it can be taken forward, first by the town council, then through funding and design to reality. But there’s a long way to go. We don’t expect anyone to just give us a skate park without showing how serious we are and what the proven need is and by who.