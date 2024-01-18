The meeting was attended by Cllr Simon Cassidy, Mayor of Liskeard, where they have twinned with the village of Kopychyntsi. Cllr Cassidy was joined by Darren and Polly Tait from the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love To Ukraine convoy group, Andrew and Louise Morton (Calstock residents who are part of the convoys), Andrew who has chaired a twinning group in Hampshire and Yuliya Teplova who has lived in Calstock with her family for the last 18 months after moving from Ukraine – all spoke movingly in support of the proposal.