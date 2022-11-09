Calstock to be lit up over the festive period

Subscribe newsletter
THE CALSTOCK Christmas lights switch on will be happening at the start of next month.
The eagerly anticipated switch on will be taking place on December 2 at 7pm to coincide with the Calstock pre-school Christmas fayre.
The lights are funded by fundraising efforts which had to stop during the pandemic but started again in 2022 with a Race Night held in February and the Safari Supper in May, both raising funds and spirits after a difficult few years. Additional funds have also come from a pop up cafe organised by local children, and donations from families and friends of founding members of the Christmas lights committee.
With the money raised, new features have been purchased and lights extended. The bulbs are also being replaced with LEDs to reduce energy consumption. To minimise the lights failing during bad weather, the electrical infrastructure has also been improved.
The Christmas Lights Committee expressed thanks to everyone who helped fundraise, attended fundraising events, put the lights up, provided refreshments for the workers and continue to support with donations.
The lights will be on from December 2 until the twelfth night (January 5) and taken down the following weekend.
