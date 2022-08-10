Cllr Alastair Tinto said: ‘I think we should make a response to this. If you remember, this council passed a motion about short-term holiday lets and we made many recommendations, some of which aren’t covered in this briefing paper. One of our most significant was that ownership of properties as use for short-term holiday lets should get legal recognition for a change of use from a residential dwelling – for me that’s key. I think at the minimum we ought to submit our motion as a response but we have time to make one. I’d be happy to go through this document and coordinate a response.’