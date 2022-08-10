Calstock Parish Council supports greater holiday let regulation
Calstock Parish Council has stated its intention to collectively respond to a new government consultation regarding tourist accommodation in England.
At their most recent meeting last Tuesday, parish councillors agreed collectively to submit a response outlining their feelings in favour of greater regulation on short-term holiday lets in the South East Cornwall area to this new survey from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Cllr Alastair Tinto said: ‘I think we should make a response to this. If you remember, this council passed a motion about short-term holiday lets and we made many recommendations, some of which aren’t covered in this briefing paper. One of our most significant was that ownership of properties as use for short-term holiday lets should get legal recognition for a change of use from a residential dwelling – for me that’s key. I think at the minimum we ought to submit our motion as a response but we have time to make one. I’d be happy to go through this document and coordinate a response.’
Cllr Tinto welcomed local residents’ views, adding: ‘We need to get the word out. In our ward of Calstock, this is an issue of great concern and I think a lot of people would like to make comments.’
Other countries in the UK such as Scotland and Northern Ireland have introduced measures in recent years to respond to concerns about short-term lettings, such as registration and licensing schemes. Via this consultation, the Government is seeking to procure a better understanding of the impact of such schemes before deciding whether further regulation is necessary in England.
For more information, visit: https://www.calstockparishcouncil.gov.uk/consultation-regarding-short-term-holiday-lets/
