The organisers of a long awaited youth centre in Callington which is due to open in a former bank needs volunteers and they are invited to an informal meeting this Saturday.
The former Lloyds Bank at 13 Fore Street is due to reopen as a youth centre on Wednesday, April 24, but in order to do so, Callington Youth Project need volunteers to help support qualified youth leaders.
Paul Carey, Callington Youth Project Group chairman, said: “The development of the former Lloyds Bank building at 13 Fore Street into a temporary youth centre is going well. Provided it is not sold in the meantime, we hope to have up to two years here, and with this in mind are putting some effort into modifying the ground floor to make it more suitable as a youth centre. “
“M J Troup Plant Hire and Groundworks will remove the bank’s heavy armoured glass screens. Once this is done, we’ll start bring in donated items offered. This work should be done in time for us to show the building to Connecting Youth from Plymouth (CYPG) who will provide youth workers to run sessions.
“They will be providing a youth worker for our planned Wednesday drop-in sessions. We hope to start these on April 24, between 4pm and 7pm. We have funding for a year and hope to make as much of these as we can, whilst continuing to run the LiveWireBus service on Mondays.
“Jon Dingle from Connecting Youth will come to see the modified building on Saturday (April 6) at 12.30pm. We will need volunteers to help run these sessions, so if that is of interest people are invited to come along and meet CYPG’s trustees together with Jon.”
To take part in the drop-in sessions and interact with young people, volunteers will need to have an enhanced DBS check. Anyone with an enhanced DBS check registered to the updating system, is asked to provide the certificate number, date of birth and confirmation they are happy for the youth project to check it. Project staff can arrange a DBS check if needed.