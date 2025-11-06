Traffic delays look set to carry on frustrating motorists in Tavistock in the run up to Christmas with work laying electricity cables on Callington Road to continue well into December.
A spokesperson for National Grid said: ‘We have been carrying out phased work along Callington Road to install underground cables to provide a new electricity connection for a housing development. The work is due to finish by 19 December.”
The reduction of part of the road to one lane in both directions is causing long delays on both Callington Road and Plymouth Road, particularly at peak times. There are traffic lights in operation.
