A CALLINGTON Lion has been awarded Citizen of the Year.
Last month, Darren Tait was recognised for his valiant efforts in leading the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine group.
On Tuesday, May 23, Callington Town Council held their Annual Mayor Choosing ceremony. At this meeting, traditionally, the outgoing Portreeve gives a special presentation of Citizen of the Year.
There was considered as no surprise to many in attendance that Darren was selected as the winner, following his extensive humanitarian efforts.
Darren, and other Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine members were present, with some of his fellow Lions from the Lions Club of Callington, when he received the award from outgoing Portreeve, Sue Tolman.
The Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine group started as a plan of Darren’s to take a van load of aid to Ukraine in the first days of the Russian invasion.
On Sunday March 6 2022, nine vans set off in the first convoy.
The group has also been supported by local businesses, organisations and charities including Callington Lions and other Lions from all around the South West. The group has now completed 11 aid trips, taking over a 110 van-loads of aid with items such as medical equipment, baby products and sleeping bags.
They have also assisted over 60 people who have come to various areas of the UK. Their most recent trip took place on May 28 when they successfully completed another delivery of much-needed aid.