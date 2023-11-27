AS FOODBANKS brace themselves for their toughest winter yet, with over a million emergency food parcels expected to be distributed between December and February, Callington Foodbank is urging shoppers to donate to this year’s Tesco Winter Food Collection.
The need for donations is greater than ever with food banks in the Trussell Trust network expected to distribute an emergency food parcel every 8 seconds this winter as many people struggle to afford essential items.
From today, Thursday November 30 to Saturday December 2, customers at Callington Tesco will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop to drop in special donation trollies on the way out of store.
Anyone who donates at the Tesco Winter Collection, will be helping ensure that Callington Foodbank can support people in the local community who cannot afford the essentials this winter.
Customers being asked to donate essential items of long-life food such as tinned Veg, tinned ham, biscuits and Christmas sweets and treats.
Alex Polglase, manager of Callington Foodbank, is urging local people in Callington and wider communities to give generously to the food collection during their supermarket shop.
Alex said: “No one should be facing hunger, especially at Christmas, and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all.
“While we work alongside other foodbanks within the Trussell Trust network to bring about long-term change to ensure everyone has enough money for the essentials, any donations of our most needed items will be invaluable.
“Thanks to Tesco and the generosity of its customers, we hope to continue to offer vital support to families and children over the coming months, which will know will be particularly tough for many people in the local area.”
The Trussell Trust, which supports a nationwide network of over 1,300 food bank centres including Callington food bank, continues to see sharp increases in the number of emergency food parcels donated and forecasts that more than 600,000 people will seek support this winter.
Between April and October of 2023, more than 320,000 people sought support from a food bank for the first time as soaring living costs continued to put pressure on households across the UK.
Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Food banks are not the answer in the long term, but while we continue to fight for the change that could mean they can be closed for good, your local food bank urgently needs your support this winter.
“For many people, the coming months will be a particularly tough period as they struggle to cover the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials, on top of trying to find a little bit of happiness and hope over Christmas.
“Our staff and volunteers across the UK are working tirelessly to ensure that people facing hardship get support but they cannot do it alone. I know times are tough for everyone at the moment but I encourage everyone to donate if they can as the donations generated through the Tesco Winter Collection are a vital lifeline for food banks at their busiest time. Thank you for your generosity - together we can make a difference.”
The Tesco Winter Collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 30 to Saturday December 2 and customers will also have the opportunity to provide financial support to the Trussell Trust by donating their Clubcard points, rounding up their shop at the till or making a donation online.