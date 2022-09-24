Cafe and information centre opens at Okehampton Station
The much awaited opening of the cafe at Okehampton Station took place this morning along with the information centre, shop and toilets marking the culmination of project which has brought the station back to life.
Passengers services returned to Okehampton in November after a break of 50 years and now the station, fitted out in the Southern Railway colours of its heyday in the 1950s, has fully opened up with the rest of its facilities with just the ticket office to be completed later this year.
The Bulleid Buffet, named after railway engineer Oliver Bulleid, who came from Belstone and who developed well known locomotives, is being run by Leanne Knight and her team from Brownie Bakers of Lifton. She told the Times this morning she was really excited to be delivering the service and reopening the cafe for passengers, locals and tourists: ‘Everyone has made us feel so welcome,’ she said.
Head of Strategic Service Development for GWR Matt Barnes has been the linchpin for the project, pouring expertise and passion into the railway reinstatement and revamp of the station building and facilities. He praised everyone who had said through thick and thin they were going to make this project happen .
‘For many of us Okehampton Station will be the thing we are most proud of in our whole careers,’ said Matt.
The cafe will be open from 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays
