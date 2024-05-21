The RAF Cadets from 2443 (Okehampton) Squadron attended this event which was hosted and funded by Adventure Okehampton and organised by the Rotary Club of Okehampton, as a ‘thank you’ to the cadets for all they do for the community at large.
There were four teams who gained an aggregate score from the four separate activities and finished with a Four Team Head-to-Head crate-plank ‘Storm the Castle’ activity.
Team Alpha triumphed but it was a close-run thing with the other three teams pushing them hard task by task with the archery, axe throwing, cone filled water carry across an assault course and the climbing wall, which were all supervised and scored by the instructors and event marshal from Adventure Okehampton.
It is anticipated that the trophy will be competed for again in 2025 when the cadets from the local Army Cadet Force will make it an even more challenging event.