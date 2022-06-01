Businesses set for a boost with fair in Bere peninsula

Businesses in Devon’s Bere Peninusula are set for a boost with a community run event supported by West Devon Borough Council, writes Philip Churm, local democracy reporter,

The ‘Bere Business Fair’ at Bere Alston will feature local businesses such as The Voting Tree bistro and the Tamar Belle train carriage, which provides accommodation and dining for tourists.

The event on Saturday June 18 is organised by the non-profit making Bere Alston Regeneration Partnership (BereGen); set up in 2005 to help the local parish hall.

It is the first time BereGen has organised such an event. The intention is to regenerate Bere Alston and maximise its potential.

Chair of BereGen, Isabel Saxby, says: ‘We want to host this event to truly show people in Plymouth, Cornwall, and Devon what brilliant local businesses we have on the Bere Peninsula.

‘Not only is it a great event, but a beautiful place to explore after.’

West Devon Borough Council says its financial support aims to generate more benefit than the value of the grant, to encourage new investment, spending and business to business links.

The council supports a number of events as well as individual projects.

People visiting the business fair at Bere Alston Parish Hall will be offered discount vouchers to use in many local businesses.

BereGen runs the parish hall and hopes to expand its community support services through education, training, or retraining.

Services also include access to technical support, business advice and consultancy in order to provide better training and employment opportunities.

Organisers say the event is free and open to anyone who would like to explore Bere Peninsula’s potential.

BereGen, which has the motto: ‘Building a community, not just a community building” manages the maintenance, improvement, or provision of public amenities, including the management of the parish hall.