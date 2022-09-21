Antony Dwelly, co-owner of King Street Bakery, said his energy costs were capped under contract, but would have risen by five times if he was not on a fixed contract to £3,200 a month. He said: ‘However, butter and flour are up as much as 50%. The only fair way ahead was a 10% rise across all products.’ Bob Vela, owner of Bob’s East End Cafe in Tavistock, said he was lucky to only use electricity and has been forced into a 2% price rise as bills will probably double to £11,000 a month. He fears he will have to consider staffing costs if costs rise more and work more himself.