Our ethos here at Spreyton is to provide the nurturing, stress-free experience that a small school brings, without letting children miss out on opportunities they might have in a bigger school.
We have excellent staff:children ratios, our staff know the children really well, and can support them to reach their potential in all areas of learning.
Being small means that we can be a bit more flexible with getting out and about, and we regularly go for walks on Dartmoor, forest school, education trips around Devon and active days out, as well as having off curriculum days at school to focus on arts and science.