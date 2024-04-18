Unique Mobility Plymouth are excited to share their expanded and refurbished Plymouth Showroom!
And they would like to extend an invitation to you to join them to celebrate the launch day on Tuesday 23rd April 10am-4pm.
Come on down to the Showroom – Unit 1-2, Drake Mill Business Park, Estover, Plymouth PL6 7PS – to see all they have on offer, try out their products, enter a prize draw and grab exclusive on the day deals and discounts! Refreshments will be available throughout the day.
Unique Mobility, began life in 2002 as Launceston Mobility Centre and following expansion into two additional sites in Plymouth and Exeter, became Unique Mobility in 2018.
The Plymouth site has recently expanded having taken on an additional larger workshop unit for our specialist in-house engineering team.
As a result, the showroom has undergone an impressive re-fit to enable them to increase the range of mobility and rehabilitation products from the industry’s leading mobility brands.
Whether you're looking for a reliable wheelchair, a versatile scooter, or more specialised custom mobility equipment, they have you covered.
The showroom event will feature product demonstrations from representatives from manufacturing partners; the opportunity to test drive used-approved Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles; experience the state-of-the-art vehicle adaptation demonstration car and visit the workshop to find out more about engineering and repair services.
Of course product specialists will be on hand to offer advice and discuss your enquiries. Local Royal Marines veteran and Invictus Games athlete Mark Ormrod MBE will officially open the event during the morning and he will also be joined by the Endeavour Punishers Wheelchair Rugby Team.
Unique Mobility’s mission is to enhance your independence through industry-leading knowledge and expertise, collaborative and empathetic customer service alongside specialist engineering support.
Don't let mobility challenges hold you back from enjoying life to the fullest.
Experience the freedom and flexibility that Unique Mobility can offer you.
They can’t wait to see you for a day of celebration on 23rd April!