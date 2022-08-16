Burglary at Tavistock building site
Tuesday 16th August 2022 9:52 am
(Tindle )
Power tools were stolen from a building site in Tavistock between 6pm on Wednesday, August 10 and 6.25am on Thursday, August 11.
Two empty plots on a building site in Glanville Road were entered and a number of items taken. If anyone saw anything, could they please get in touch with the police and quote the crime number CR/072408/22
