It’s not just dogs who should be on Santa’s naughty list: more than a quarter of vets (27%) saw cases of toxic ingestion in cats. In the South West, cats were most likely to have ingested non-food items such as seasonal plants like holly or mistletoe (reported by 20% of vets). Thirteen per cent of vets saw cats with foreign body ingestion across the UK, with seven per cent of vets in the South West highlighting cases caused by Christmas decorations. British Veterinary Association President Malcolm Morley said: 'Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year but not if you end up with a poorly pet. Being vigilant and taking a few key precautions is all that is needed to keep your pets happy and healthy over the festive period. Keep all edible items, decorations and anything else a pet may mistake for a tasty treat out of their reach to help prevent avoidable emergency visits to the vet. We also advise keeping pets to their normal diets and avoiding feeding them any human food. If you are concerned your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have, do contact your vet as soon as possible.'