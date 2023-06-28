Oscar will be walking up Snowdon with Emma later this month when the family (son Sebastian, ten, daughter Matilda, three, and husband Mark) go on holiday to North Wales, which they do every year. Oscar said: ‘I’m looking forward to going up Snowdon. It’s quite a long way but not difficult to climb. I want to do it to help the people who mum’s company works with. Many don’t have families to keep them company or to cook for them. So the staff give them presents every year and I want to help by asking people if they can donate items to make Christmas more fun for them and so they see somebody and feel loved. I really like riding my bike, and going on Dartmoor with my family. So I asked if I could walk up Snowdon and help clients at the same time. It’s about seven miles and I’m sure I can do it with mum.’ Samantha Hilton, company director and care manager, said: ‘We wish Oscar all the very best and we’re sure he will succeed. He is a very community-minded boy and very determined, so if anyone can do it he can.’