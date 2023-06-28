A KIND-HEARTED schoolboy is planning to climb up one of the highest peaks in the UK to help give isolated people a happy Christmas
Oscar Ferris, 12, of is raising money and appealing for items to be included in Christmas hampers and hot meals for anyone needing help and clients of his mother’s employer Tavistock-based Devon and Cornwall Care. The comnpany is collating food and other items which it will give to the people who it looks after at home if they will be alone during the festive period.
Oscar’s mother Emma, the company’s office administrator. said: ‘I’m really proud of Oscar. This is his idea and nothing to do with me. He is totally motivated by helping others and very kindly offered to help. He knows a lot about our clients because I talk about work a lot at home. He also comes to the office after school and knows my colleagues. They are also very impressed by what his challenge to climb Snowdon and be sponsored to raise money and items for the Christmas shoebox hampers and hot meals. Last Christmas he helped us wrap the little gifts we gave clients, so he knows all about us trying to make Christmas an extra bit special for the older people who will be alone then.
‘We also make Christmas dinner for our clients and anyone else deserving in Tavistock and further afield. We then deliver it to their homes on Christmas Eve, so they have it ready to be heated on Christmas Day. We know our clients and what they like and how they will be spending Christmas. We also know how important Christmas is to some people and even if people are on their own, which is likely if they are our older clients, then they might have family to visit them. But if they don’t then we do our very best to make sure they aren’t alone and that they know we are thinking of them.’
Oscar will be walking up Snowdon with Emma later this month when the family (son Sebastian, ten, daughter Matilda, three, and husband Mark) go on holiday to North Wales, which they do every year. Oscar said: ‘I’m looking forward to going up Snowdon. It’s quite a long way but not difficult to climb. I want to do it to help the people who mum’s company works with. Many don’t have families to keep them company or to cook for them. So the staff give them presents every year and I want to help by asking people if they can donate items to make Christmas more fun for them and so they see somebody and feel loved. I really like riding my bike, and going on Dartmoor with my family. So I asked if I could walk up Snowdon and help clients at the same time. It’s about seven miles and I’m sure I can do it with mum.’ Samantha Hilton, company director and care manager, said: ‘We wish Oscar all the very best and we’re sure he will succeed. He is a very community-minded boy and very determined, so if anyone can do it he can.’
Anyone wanting to help Oscar’s challenge or to suggest anyone needing a Christmas meal can call 01822 610734.