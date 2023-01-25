Taxi drivers in West Devon could be given almost a year to meet higher safety standards, after originally being told they must comply with the rules by January 1 this year, writes Philip Churn.
Councillors on West Devon Borough Council’s (WDBC) licensing committee agreed the implementation of a rule which requires all licensed vehicles to hold a Euro NCAP safety rating of 4 or 5 stars should be delayed until January 1 2024.
The Euro NCAP, or European New Car Assessment Programme, is a star rating for how well vehicles performs in a series of safety tests and also considers what safety equipment the car maker fits.
The star rating goes beyond the legal requirements and not all new vehicles need to undergo Euro NCAP tests.
For a taxi to get a five-star rating it would need to demonstrate ‘overall excellent performance in crash protection and be well equipped with comprehensive and robust crash avoidance technology.’
Councillors heard how an estimated 15 per cent of taxis in West Devon would currently get fewer than four stars.
West Devon’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Policy was originally implemented on April 1 2018 and introduced standards which required all licensed vehicles to meet the new vehicle requirements and specifications by January 1 2023.
However, officers suggested taxi and private hire operators have been hit by the covid pandemic, recent rises in the cost of living and very significant rises in the price of second hand vehicles. They argued that if the safety rules were imposed now it would have a significant impact on the trade.
Councillors cautiously agreed but felt it was important not to extend the deadline beyond 1 January 2024.
Independent councillor for Mary Tavy, Terry Pearce, said to officers: ‘I think you need to make it quite clear to those 15 [remaining percent of] owners that they need to get their act together.’
The licensing committee unanimously agreed to the extension which will now be taken to full council on Tuesday February 21 for approval.