Body found in car park following reports of missing Chillaton woman
UPDATE: Following reports of a missing Chillaton woman, police have today discovered a body inside a car at Riverside Car Park.
Police have now cordoned off the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Judith Pritchard, 82, was last seen on Wednesday in the Chillaton area driving a grey Nissan Micra.
Her family has been informed of the development.
Police are growing increasingly worried about a missing woman from Chillaton.
Judith Pritchard, who is 82, is five foot seven inches tall, of medium build and has grey hair.
She was last seen on Wednesday in the Chillaton area.
She is believed to be out driving in a grey Nissan Micra, registration number WG11 GOK.
Anyone who has seen Judith or her car or knows where she is is asked to call 999, quoting log number 483 of August 18.
