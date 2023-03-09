A NEW Big Sunday Lunch event, open to everyone, is coming to Horrabridge for the first time at the end of this month.
Jill and Tom Palmer, members of the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour community, are set to bring their cooking prowess to the village and encourage families to come together and enjoy one another’s company over an afternoon meal.
The husband and wife duo, based in Walkhampton, have a passion for encouraging families to sit and eat together, and wished to enact this in Horrabridge under the Love Your Neighbour initative and provide a space where members of the community could enjoy a family meal and have fun together.
The event, which will be free of charge but welcoming of donations, will take place for the first time at Horrabridge Village Hall on Sunday, March 26 from 12-2pm and will see a meal cooked for everyone to enjoy, along with table games, music and fun for all the family.
The event is open to those in the community of all ages, from children and families, to couples, to individuals and is provisionally scheduled to take place once a month.
Methodist pioneer and community worker Ali Mansfield said: ‘Jill and Tom love to cook for people.
‘We were talking about cooking and I initially asked Tom if he would like to cook for our dinner church event and he suggested why not the whole community in an environment where everyone could have fun.
‘It’s the first time doing something like this — we spoke about it a while ago and now everything’s fallen into place. We’ve already had interest from those who will be attending.
‘The donations we receive are purely to ensure we can make sure the food for next month’s event will be covered.
‘I think it’s lovely that another volunteer is adding to the team and thinking outside the box; it’s a privilege to know people who want to help the community.’