A picturesque Devon pub is due to feature in BBC One’s hit Beyond Paradise after cameras on location were seen creating a dramatic crash into the River Tamar.
Also, today (Thursday) and yesterday the series was being filmed at Pentillie Castle grounds near St Mellion, between Callington and Saltash.
Castle staff confirmed the filming was taking place on their site, but said they could not comment further on what was happening.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Royal Inn, Horsebridge, which is on the River Tamar between Tavistock and Stoke Climsland, said filming had involved a recreated car crash into the river through bridge railings.
A spokesman said: “They filmed a car crash with a car crashing through the railings, which they replaced coming from the opposite bank to us on the Cornwall side. Then they filmed a farmer rescuing the car from the river. But we couldn’t see which actors were involved because we were kept too far away by the film crew.”
BBC One’s Beyond Paradise is set to return for a third series filming in the SW with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton. Most of the action and filming takes place in Looe, however, with the river and museum featuring recently.
The current second series, by BBC Studios, has followed the popularity of the first and the third is expected to be aired next year sometime.
Filming for the light detective drama has previously taken place most recently in Tavistock this month and also in Looe, Calstock, Horsebridge (again) and Plymouth. Filming has also taken place in Mount Kelly College.