The East Barn conversion was originally given planning permission back in 1996, but the conversion has never been carried out. The other two houses are heated by a biomass boiler in an outhouse on the site. They have shared gardens. The proposal is to create a separate garden for the third property. Meanwhile, Tavistock Golf Club on Down Road is applying for permission to fell two Douglas Fir trees and carry out work to an ash tree with ash dieback, 1190/23/TPO along the boundary of the golf course. The ash tree will be trimmed with the removal of a branch with bacterial cancer extending over a neighbouring garden. The club also intends to fell two Douglas Fir trees which have branches which are dying back and replace them with rowan trees. The first tree is shading out a Douglas Fir. West Devon Borough Council planners have raised no objection to plans to remove 15 metres of hedgerow to allow South West Water to lay 10km of replacement pipes from Northcombe to Prewley, which is in Beaworthy parish. A report submitted with the application noted that the trees had ‘arboricultural value’ but the work was necessary to allow the pipes to be laid.