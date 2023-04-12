PLANNING permission is being sought for a new security mesh fence around the playground at Bere Alston Primary School.
The application, 3077/22/FUL, is for a two-metre high perimeter fence as well as retrospective planning permission for a lower iron fence.
Architect Mike Hooper, for the applicants, said: ‘The proposal seeks to gain approval to replace the orginal perimeter fencing for security and privacy purposes.’
He said the design of the fencing has been agreed in principle with the WDBC historic buildings officer. It will be 1.8 metres high and, according to photographs submitted with the application, bottle green in colour.
He added: ‘Regarding access this will be unchanged as there is no vehicular access to this area with all traffic movements coming via the main entrance gate.
‘There will be no pedestrian access either for security reasons. The fencing colour will be as per the manufacturer’s details, attached. Due to the early involvement of the historic building officer it is therefore assumed this proposal will be acceptable.’
A redundant barn is converted to a residential dwelling at East Barn, Youngcott near Milton Abbot, 1023/23/FUL, with people invited to comment by May 4.
Graeme Barclay Architect, for the applicant, said that the application was for the conversion of a third barn, the East Barn, where the other barns, the North Barn and West Barn, have already been converted.
The East Barn conversion was originally given planning permission back in 1996, but the conversion has never been carried out. The other two houses are heated by a biomass boiler in an outhouse on the site. They have shared gardens. The proposal is to create a separate garden for the third property. Meanwhile, Tavistock Golf Club on Down Road is applying for permission to fell two Douglas Fir trees and carry out work to an ash tree with ash dieback, 1190/23/TPO along the boundary of the golf course. The ash tree will be trimmed with the removal of a branch with bacterial cancer extending over a neighbouring garden. The club also intends to fell two Douglas Fir trees which have branches which are dying back and replace them with rowan trees. The first tree is shading out a Douglas Fir. West Devon Borough Council planners have raised no objection to plans to remove 15 metres of hedgerow to allow South West Water to lay 10km of replacement pipes from Northcombe to Prewley, which is in Beaworthy parish. A report submitted with the application noted that the trees had ‘arboricultural value’ but the work was necessary to allow the pipes to be laid.