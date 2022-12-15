There’s a high chance that most of you will have some roast meat and vegetables left over in your fridge for a day or two after Christmas, so this is a great way to use it up, make something quick and easy, not cost a fortune to make, and also be a good hearty meal at any time of day, especially breakfast.
It also doesn’t really matter what the meat is, if any, or what the vegetables are.
Smash up some roast potatoes (or boiled, or whatever you have) and start frying gently in a big sauté pan or wok. They will probably absorb quite a lot of oil, but you want them to heat up and start to colour slightly. By the end of cooking, you want them to be slightly crispy in places.
Chop up whatever vegetables you have leftover into small pieces and add them to the potato and mix. Continue to fry gently. If you are adding turkey, or any other meat, chop some up and add that as well.
Once your bubble and squeak has started crisping up in places, hopefully a nice golden colour, you can fry or poach some eggs to go on top.
It really is that simple. Season with salt and pepper to suit your taste and dig in while its hot. I particularly love breaking a runny egg yolk onto mine and making it all rich and gooey.