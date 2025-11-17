A community-led initiative in Belstone is encouraging residents to put together gift boxes and hampers for struggling families this Christmas.
Now in its fourth year, the Beacon Boxes project invites residents across the Beacon Villages and Okehampton area to assemble Christmas gift boxes, hampers and Bags for Life for local families who will be unable to afford food or presents over the festive season.
The idea for the project originated from resident Joanna Currie, who was inspired to adapt the concept of reverse advent calendars for the local area.
She said: “It was something I felt was important especially since lockdown and the cost-of-living crisis. There’s been an increase in the number of people in need.”
Last year, the Beacon Boxes initiative collected 35-40 boxes, but organisers hope to exceed that number this year. It is estimated that around 150 families across the area need support.
Joanna also hopes to get local schools involved in the project too and is encouraging them to create a Beacon Box. “It’s important for young people to put themselves in others’ shoes,” she said.
Participants should bring their boxes to Belstone Village Hall on December 13 between 9am and 11:30am. The boxes will then be taken to Okehampton Community Foodbank, which will distribute them to the families.
Alternatively, boxes can be dropped off at the cafe at Belstone Village Hall on December 4, 11, and 18 between 10am and 12 noon. Anyone unable to bring them to the collection point, can contact Joanna on 07745 558580 to arrange collection.
Rebecca Green from Okehampton Community Foodbank said: “We hope to provide 60 families with boxes this year to support in addition to our usual services. Last year we supported over 100 but donations are down this year as more families struggle.”
Boxes can also include toys, toiletries, vouchers, household items and gift sets.
The initiative is named after ‘The Beacon’ newsletter which covers Belstone, South Tawton, South Zeal and Sticklepath.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.