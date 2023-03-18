OPPONENTS and supporters of a controversial mural in a West Devon village are preparing for a legal fight
The colourful mural was painted by Peter Churcher in an alleyway on the side of his former bookshop and his home on Fore Street, in the centre of Bere Alston. He is resisting a call by villagers to paint it over because it is allegedly ‘detrimental’ to the area and is being taken to court by West Devon Borough Council in a bid to cover it up, after numerous complaints.
One opponent is Dawn Rolls, who has provided evidence to the planned legal action. She runs a hairdressers with her daughter Georgie called Number 12 opposite the mural: ‘I’ve been here 23 years and his old shop is an eyesore.
‘It’s filthy dirty and has been neglected for years. It looks awful and lets the centre of the village down. This is a conservation area and people should not allow their properties to get in such a state.
‘If I wanted to paint my shop bright pink, for instance, I would not be allowed to, because it’s an important historic village centre.’
She said her mother used to work in the former bookshop when it was a bakery. Peter used to run the bookshop with his parents before they passed away.
A resident who did not want to be named said: ‘I’m involved in the Britain in Bloom entries for the village. We won a top award last year, so it’s a big thing here and lots of people take part and look after their own displays. But his building doesn’t look as if anyone cares about it. Sadly, it costs us some points each time we enter because it lets down the village and all those other excellent entries.’
Peter claims he is being ‘unfairly victimised’ by the council and that he has every right to paint his own property. He painted it in solidarity with children, who he feels need some show of support in view of various threats and stresses in society generally. He said the advertising hoardings of food on the Co-op store clashed with the village status in a more ‘detrimental’ manner than his mural.
Meanwhile, a villager has written to Peter supporting him and his mural. The writer, who does not want to be named, said: ‘As a resident of the village, I believe the mural is a unique addition to our community. It is an example of public art and enhances the village’s character. Local children have been overheard thinking the rabbit lives in the former bookshop.’
He added he was ‘concerned’ that the council’s legal action, might, if the court found against him, force Peter to paint over his mural. The mural supporter said the destruction of the painting would be ‘detrimental to the village and his private property.’
A West Devon Borough Council spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that West Devon Borough Council’s Planning Service have a live planning enforcement investigation and are in the process of taking action against Mr Peter Churcher of Fore Street, Bere Alston. The action is being taken under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.’
A hearing is planned at Plymouth Magistrates Court later this year and witnesses for Peter and for the council are asked to provide witness statements.