One of the most important singers to come out of Ireland in recent years is heading to Calstock Arts later this month.
Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player, Daoirí Farrell will be performing in the Old Chapel on April 27.
A product of Dublin’s famous club An Góilin Traditional Singers, since launching his own solo live career at the 2016 Celtic Connections, Daoirí Farrell has gone from strength to strength. On the verge of releasing his fourth solo album in early 2023, he can boast numerous honours from BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards to ALSR Celtic Music accolades.
‘Daoirí Farrell is singlehandedly spearheading a resurgence of the authentic in Irish folk music…he is rightly in demand all over the world’- Irish Music.
He has received endorsements from the likes of Christy Moore (‘Daoirí has assumed the mantle of Luke [Kelly]’), Mark Radcliffe (‘What a voice’) and Dónal Lunny (‘Daoirí is one of the most important traditional singers to emerge in the last decade’), with his music and live performances earning the acclaim of respected publications including MOJO, The Irish Post, Songlines and more.
On the night of the performance, doors will open at 7pm with the performance starting at 8pm.
For more information visit the Calstock Arts website at: https://calstockarts.org/.