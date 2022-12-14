A TAVISTOCK pet lover set up a foodbank for pets as soaring inflation left local people struggling to feed them. Lucy McMagnus, who has three cats herself and runs a house sitting and pet walking business, arranged a collection box in local pet food shops.
Ukrainian refugeee Lena Kulakovska thanked the Walkhampton community for supporting her as she gave brith to her new daughter Nicole. Lena, 37, had found sanctuary with her three other children in a host familiy in Walkhampton, having fled her home town in Ukraine. Her husband Sergii had stayed behind because he was of fighting age.
Waitrose in Okehampton donated £800 to the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association to fund holiday activities for local schoolchildren.
The heat was on for local fire crews as the continuing drought and high temperatures create the perfect conditions for destructive fires. Although only halfway through August, Tavistock fire crews have been called out more than 25 times this month. An average summer would see only 10 to 15 callouts a month.
Fire crews acted quickly after fire broke out on a verge outside Tavistock Football Club. Okehampton firefighters tackled the blaze after an eagle-eyed member of the club spotted it and prevented it spreading further.
An exotic patient was on the mend after having emergency dental treatment at the vets. Joker the alpaca, known affectionately as JoJo, was back earning his keep at Lydford Gorge Alpacas in Lydford, after having a tooth abcess the size of a golf ball treated by vet Sara Caldwell and a team of nurses at Castle Vets in Launceston.
Eight intrepid youngsters from Tavistock Youth Cafe were preparing for a five day sailing expedition along the Devon and Cornwall coastline. The trip ‘Charlie’s Voyage’ is in memory of former Tavistock GP Charlie Lloyd who left funding in his will for the sailing voyage last year.
Okehampton Town Council decided to look into setting up a Business Improvement District (BID) to help promote the town. The scheme, which would see business owners in a set area pay a levy, has previously been mooted and rejected by businesses in the town.
Steep rises in energy bills set to arrive in the autumn were already worrying West Devon traders. Okehampton landlord Simon Chudley, of the London Inn, said his energy bill was set tto rise threefold from September.
A horrific attack on a sheep on commonland at Clearbrook on Dartmoor has prompted a plea from dog owners to keep their pets under control as the summer holidays continue. Farmer Neil Cole had to shoot one of his Dartmoor whiteface sheep after it was left to roam with its jaws literally hanging off for hours.
Proper Job reuse centre in Chagford has received £5,000 from the wholesaler which supplies Spar convenience stores across the South West. The not-for-profit centre pledged to use the money to improve facilities on site, adding a public toilet, installing its own waer supply and adding sinks to clean donations.
A cafe in the Tavistock Meadows reported being blown away by the generosity of customers with a pay it forward scheme. Trudy Eperon of Trudy Scrumptious reported customers buying her toasties and hot drinks twice over, with the donation buying the same for a needy stranger.
South West Water issued its first hopipe ban for 26 years for the whole of Cornwall, including the Calstock and Gunnislake areas. It came as the major reservoir supplying the area, Colliford on Bodmin Moor, stood at just over 40 per cent full after the driest July since 1935. Parts of Devon side of the Upper Tamar Valley were also affected by the hosepipe ban.
The community came together for the annual scythe at the Green Burial Wildflower Meadow in Tavistock’s Plymouth Road cemetery, managing it for wildlife.
An Okehampton mum was calling on drivers to slow down on Exeter Road amid concerns about her son walking to school along the busy road. She said she was ‘terrified’ about him walking to school when he started at Okehampton College in September.
Staff at Dukes Coffee House in Tavistock dressed up as animals to host a special fundraising day to help waitress Evie Ward raise funds for an upcoming trip to Peru where she will climb Machu Picchu in aid of the World Wildlife Fund.
Permission was granted by planners to fell an out-of-control Christmas tree in Bere Alston. The spruce tree on Cornwall Street had outgrown the area where it was planted and was now spreading across two narrow gardens, shading out shrubs and dropping needles in the fish pond.
Gulworthy Parish Council reported that the temporary closure of the household waste and reycling facility in Crowndale Road in Tavistock was leading to an increase in fly-tipping in the parish.