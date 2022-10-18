Audiences enjoy ‘Cabaret and Corsets’ at South Zeal

The Victory Hall South Zeal once again played host to the South Zeal Players and Saturday night saw the final hilarious performance of ‘Cabaret & Corsets’. The first half of the evening included an entertaining variety of singing and monologues followed by a Jane Austen spoof ‘Pride at Southanger Park’ a period drama beset with problems and an unexpected ending. Imagine ‘Pride and Prejudice’ meets’Northangar Abbey’ meets ‘Mansfield Park’. Audiences enjoyed the fun over three nights and everyone looks forward to the next production.