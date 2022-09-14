Appeal for poppies for display
Sunday 25th September 2022 8:00 am
New poppies will be added to revitalise the current display. (Tindle )
An APPEAL for poppies is underway to mark Remembrance Day.
The poppies will be added to the spectacular Remembrance Day poppy display at Gunnislake village hall to revitalise the current display.
If anyone would like to knit, crochet or craft new poppies that can be sewn onto the display then they are being urged to add them to the bucket situated in the Post Office.
There is also a request if anyone has any spare red or black wool to also add these items to the bucket.
A pattern will be available from the Post Office in a couple of weeks.
