A Tavistock researcher is appealing for community help to shed more light on the identity of those in an intriguing historical photo of Tavistock Workhouse staff.
Researcher Nicki Gurr is hoping to find out more about the black and white image dating from the 1930s which has come in to her hands via local historian Alex Mettler.
The photograph was taken by Samuel Smale Gimblett, who was a professional photographer operating in Tavistock, firstly at premises at 6 Market Street and later at Brook Street.
Nicki said: 'We’re fairly sure that Hugh Bickersteth, Tavistock vicar from 1918 to 1946, is second row, fifth from left.
‘The other vicar may be the Rev DW Henry who was on the finance committee as chair.
'The two ladies are Mrs Johnstone — wife of the clerk AG Johnstone, who was son of the previous clerk — and a Mrs Beale. The chairman was a Thomas T Bowhay and the vice chair was Capt C Spear (son of John Spear MP) so we are guessing they must be in the front row.
'That is all we know, though, so any information or names would be amazing. Any stories on the workhouse would be gratefully received.’