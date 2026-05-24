Police have appealed for witnesses to an alleged 'hit and run' incident when a Tavistock pedestrian hurt.
Tavistock police say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the town centre yesterday afternoon Saturday, May 23.
The incident took place between 2.20pm and 2.40pm on Duke Street, outside the old NatWest Bank.
A police statement said: “It was reported that a 79-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle described as a grey hatchback, which is believed to have damage or filler on the rear panels.
“The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.
“Emergency services attended and the victim received medical treatment and support from officers.”
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have information about the vehicle involved or the identity of the driver.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage from the area which could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 50260130884.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
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