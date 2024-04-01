They came in all shapes, sizes and colours.
And any motorist could take part..... so long as they were driving a tractor,
The annual Tavistock AFC Tractor run saw some 25 vehicles parading around the town, and beyond.
Winner of the “best tractor” award was Titch Scott of Whiddon Down.
A gift was presented to Elon Ellacott, organiser.
25 tractors headed out from Langsford Park heading for Bere Alston, Weir Quay, Denham Bridge, Horrabridge and then returned to Langsford Park.
Entrants enjoyed breakfast, ice cream, and a burger on their return!
A substantial raffle was held to raise funds, with a signed football by Middlesborough FC among the prizes.
“Grateful thanks were offered to all that attended by AFC club Organisers Tony Dwelly and Pete Crockford, along with the Volunteers of Tavistock AFC,” said Eric Pinch at Tavistock AFC.