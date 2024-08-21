A LITTLE girl has raised almost £1,000 after being moved to help other children.
Eight-year-old Amelia Trapp from St Ann’s Chapel saw an advert for the Little Princess Trust on the television and was immediately inspired to donate her long hair.
Amelia’s locks will be used to make a wig for a child who has lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.
“I watched an advert on TV about children who were very poorly and not having any hair which made me feel very sad,” she explained.
“I wanted to help them by giving them my hair. I love my new hairstyle - I think it's really nice!”
Grandad Ken and the family organised for the haircut to be done as part of an event at The Rifle Volunteer.
“We would like to thank everyone who supported her by making a donation,” said Ken.
“We especially want to thank landlord Paul Tarplee, his wife Emma and all the staff at the pub. They promoted a raffle at the pub, a ‘horse racing event’, and provided the room for Emilie Welch, Amelia’s hairdresser, to cut the hair to be donated.”
Amelia also raised money at Delaware Primary Academy, with a “funky hair day”.
In total £964 has been raised for the Little Princess Trust.
“Amelia is such a sensitive little girl who was so upset when she heard about children being so poorly and losing their hair because of it,” said parents Paul and Amy.
“She wanted to try and help them in anyway she could.”