Aldi is calling on locals in Devon to help spread some Christmas cheer by nominating someone special in their community to receive a festive hamper.
To enter, shoppers simply need to email their full name, county of residence and a short explanation of why their nominee deserves to win to: [email protected] before Tuesday December 9, 2025.
Aldi will then review nominations and select ten winners to receive a beautifully packed hamper filled with seasonal treats, delivered to their doorstep just in time for Christmas.
Rachel Geary, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas is a time for kindness, generosity and community. Through our hamper delivery service, we want to help our shoppers surprise the people who make a real difference in their lives and spread a little extra joy this festive season.”
Successful entrants will be contacted by Friday December 12, 2025 to confirm the nominee’s address.
