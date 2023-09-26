It’s not every day you get to step aboard a Spanish galleon but when El Galeon came to Dartmouth she was well signposted in English, Spanish and French. We learnt the main food was a pound cake often eaten rotten, we found out about the different parts of the ship such as the bowsprit mast, the keel and the quarter deck. We saw the stern lantern which is used to communicate with other galleons of the same fleet at night.