A delicious and hearty, quick meal for the family. For vegetarians and vegans simply remove the chicken and stock and add loads of hearty vegetables instead.
Chicken thighs
Tinned chopped tomatoes
Tinned chickpeas
onion
red pepper
garlic
salt and pepper
smoked paprika
cumin powder
Chicken stock (cube)
long grain rice (or whatever you’ve got)
chopped parsley
Olive oil
METHOD
Season the chicken with salt and pepper and fry it in a hot pan. Brown for about three minutes on each side. Take the chicken out of the pan and put to one side in a dish.
In the frying pan, add the onion and red pepper and fry until soft. Add the garlic and reduce the heat.
Now add all the other ingredients, except the rice. And bring to a simmer. Put the chicken back in the pan and cook slowly for about 20 minutes.
While this is cooking, follow the instructions on whichever type of rice you have. Or, if you don’t fancy rice, you could add some Sliced potatoes to the chicken mix and simmer.
Garnish with fresh parsley and olive oil.