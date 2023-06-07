‘For the younger acts, they range up to about the age of 19. It’s all scheduled beforehand so no one misses out. A lot of the time they may only perform one song as this could be their first time singing to others so it acts as an icebreaker. It’s not just music — we have spoken word poetry performances and we’ve even had comedy acts and a young man of 15 called Tobias do magic in the past when he was hosting which went down really well.’