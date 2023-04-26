Almanac is an Exeter based theatre company, led by playwright and theatre maker, Hattie Collins. In 2018, Hattie’s play ‘Fissure’ was selected as a top pick of the ‘From Devon With Love’ Festival at the Bike Shed Theatre. In 2019 she was invited to be part of the the Eggbox writer’s group at Theatre Royal Plymouth and in 2021 was awarded a Developing Your Creative Practice grant from Arts Council England. Hattie’s work centres around poignant current issues, explored through microcosms and nuanced relationships.