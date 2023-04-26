KINDLE, a captivating piece of new writing exploring modern rural community, climate change, and the impacts of the ever rising cost of living is coming to Calstock Arts next month.
The play began life as a 2019 seed commission from Theatre Royal Plymouth. Since, it has been supported by Exeter Northcott Theatre, before receiving a National Lottery Project Grant from Arts Council England. The grant will fund a studio and rural tour in 2023, as well as creative workshops, oral history collection, and the making of a short illustrated film.
Almanac is an Exeter based theatre company, led by playwright and theatre maker, Hattie Collins. In 2018, Hattie’s play ‘Fissure’ was selected as a top pick of the ‘From Devon With Love’ Festival at the Bike Shed Theatre. In 2019 she was invited to be part of the the Eggbox writer’s group at Theatre Royal Plymouth and in 2021 was awarded a Developing Your Creative Practice grant from Arts Council England. Hattie’s work centres around poignant current issues, explored through microcosms and nuanced relationships.
The show will be heading to Calstock on May 13 at 7.15pm. For more information visit: calstockarts.org/.