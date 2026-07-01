A collision between a car and a motorbike close to a junction of the A386 has left a motorbike rider with minor injuries.

The collision happened near the George Park and Ride junction on the outskirts of Plymouth this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Southway Drive, Plymouth, just before 11am today, Wednesday, July 1.

“Minor injuries to the motorbike rider have been reported.”