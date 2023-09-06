A MAN has died following the major crash on the M5 earlier today.
Police have confirmed a man, who was a pedestrian, was killed.
Emergency services were called at 5.30am today to the motorway near Tiverton following following reports of a collision involving an HGV and a pedestrian.
The man pedestrian was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The M5 southbound carriageway has been reopened but the northbound carriageway will remain closed into the afternoon.
Highways England have put diversions in place and traffic stuck within the closures will be assisted to move when possible.