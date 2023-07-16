POLICE investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A377 between Eggesford and Chumleigh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Volkswagen Amarok and a Volkswagen Polo on the A377 near Leigh Cross, Chulmleigh at around 4.25pm on Saturday, July 15.
The driver of the VW Polo, a 32-year-old man from Exeter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
The male driver of the VW Amarok sustained non-life changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The A377 was closed in both directions whilst an examination of the scene was conducted. The road was re-opened at around 10.10pm.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries is asked to contact police via the website here or by calling 101, quoting log 620 of 15/7/23.