SCORES of firefighters have been tackling a major thatched roof fire involving three houses overnight in Drewsteignton.
The fire service received several calls about the blaze just before 8.45pm on Monday, March 17.
It mobilised eight fire engines immediately along with a water bowser, aerial ladder platform, a command unit, a welfare unit and several supporting fire officers.
When they arrived, they found a thatched roof “well alight” and got to work to try to extinguish it.
They called for backup and two more fire engines were sent, followed by another four later.
At 11pm crews asked for two more water bowsers and a high volume pump. By this time, the roof space and thatch of three houses were involved in the fire.
The public were advised to avoid the area and close their windows and doors to protect themselves from the smoke.
By 4am the next day, Tuesday, March 18, a relief strategy involving nine fire engines was in place and crews were making steady progress.
At 8am the incident was scaled back to five fire appliances, with crews continuing to make good progress stripping away the remaining thatch to stop the fire spreading.
A spokesperson for The Drewe Arms Community Pub opposite said: “The village is devastated and our hearts go out to our residents affected.
“It's truly tragic. The whole community will rally around all those involved.
“Despite sparks sent flying by strong gusts, The Drewe Arms and other buildings around the square were unscathed.
“The pub's new thatch (the only other thatch in the square) was quickly sprayed with fire guard by the service in an attempt to protect it.
“Simon our landlord and Ian from the pub team were there to provide tea and refreshments to the team throughout the night.”
The 28 fire stations involved in the incident were: Bovey Tracey, Buckfastleigh, Chagford, Clyst St George, Crediton, Cullompton, Danes Castle, Dawlish, Hatherleigh, Honiton, Ivybridge, Martock, Middlemoor, Moretonhampstead, Newton Abbot, North Tawton, Okehampton, Ottery St Mary, Plympton, Princetown, South Molton, Tavistock, Teignmouth, Tiverton, Torquay, Totnes, Witheridge and Yelverton.