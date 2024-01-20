POLICE were called at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 19 to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Trusham Road, at the junction with Bridford Road, Exeter.
The collision involved a grey Renault van and an orange KTM motorcycle.
As a result of the collision the motorcyclist has suffered potentially life changing injuries and was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
His next of kin are aware and with him.
Local officers, Armed response officers and Roads Policing Officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough investigation.
The road was closed for a number of hours whilst a thorough investigation took place.
Police would like to thank members of the public and local businesses for their understanding and support at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular any dashcam or CCTV footage - is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Force website, quoting log number 0446 of 19/01/2024.