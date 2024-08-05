DEVON and Cornwall Police has confirmed that it last night, Monday, August 5, made six arrests following public disorder in Plymouth.
In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Specialist officers were deployed to the Guildhall in the city centre at around 3.30pm.
“During the evening, we saw levels of violence across the city and several officers sustained minor injuries as a result.
“A number of members of the public were also injured, with two conveyed to hospital.
“Our approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who were intent on committing public order or criminal offences, have and will be dealt with robustly. “This is the style of policing that we have delivered and what our communities expect.
“Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly safe and reduce anti-social behaviour.
“We will continue to take positive action against individuals in breach of the law and have carried out arrests for a range of public order offences and assaults following today's events.
“We will also be following up on post investigative enquiries throughout the coming days.”
The protests in Plymouth were the latest in a series across England that began after the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29.
Two protest groups gathered in the city centre, an anti-fascist group and far-right group.
Glass bottles and stones were thrown and a police van was damaged.
The police have been praised for the action it took in keeping the two groups apart.
During the day the city council had said people should consider staying away from the city "to ensure your safety".
Some shops and venues decided to close early, including the Theatre Royal, which cancelled a performance of “The Devil Wears Prada”.
Buses were rerouted away from Royal Parade and other parts of the city during the afternoon and evening "due to the escalating situation in Plymouth city centre".