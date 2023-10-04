Linda Taylor, the Conservative leader of Cornwall Council, said that the rollout, which will see the mass introduction of the reduced speed limits in Cornish towns and villages will still go ahead.
That’s despite recent criticism from the Prime Minister, who recently stated that it was the plans of the Government to limit the ability of local authorities to introduce ‘blanket’ 20 mph speed limits.
Ms Taylor said that the plans in Cornwall were not blanket bans.
Cllr Taylor said: “It was our manifesto pledge, and it was a very, very popular pledge that we would work with communities who are wanting to bring in 20mph.
“Our proposals, I absolutely need to stress, are not blanket bans through Cornwall.”
Phase 1 of the schedule for the rollout of the 20mph speed limits is completed in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford.
The speed limit changes will come into force in the Tamar Valley during Phase 5 of the rollout which is set to take place in 2026 and will include – Wadebridge and Padstow; Bodmin; Caradon (Callington and Calstock area); St Blazey, Fowey and Lostwithiel; St Agnes and Perranporth.
